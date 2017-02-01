Data Privacy Day brings reminder that businesses should require...
Data Privacy Day was January 28th the annual event, coordinated by the National Cyber Security Alliance, celebrates the signing in 1981 of the first international treaty addressing privacy and data protection. On February 1st, a Texas hospital received its belated Data Privacy Day gift a $3.2 million penalty for failing to require its employees to encrypt laptop computers and other mobile devices containing personally-identifiable information.
