Customs stop traveller from Vietnam who had 22 pounds of raw animal parts

Customs agents in Texas, USA stopped a traveller arriving from Vietnam and discovered his luggage contained some unusual contraband - 22 pounds of raw animal parts. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agriculture specialists at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport searched the woman's luggage when she arrived from Vietnam Feb. 4 and discovered she was transporting 22 pounds of animal parts - including meat, brains, hearts, tongues, and heads from pigs, chickens, and cows.

