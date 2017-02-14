Charges dropped for two local men in Simon Property racketeering
Prosecutors have dropped charges against two Central Florida businessmen who were accused in 2015 of aiding a racketeering fraud at Simon Property Group. Dale Taki of Clermont and Tim Herman of Maitland were charged with racketeering two years ago, along with six other Orlando area residents.
