C.H. Robinson Worldwide Sees Higher Volume, Tighter Margins
Below, we'll examine this and other highlights, after first taking a bird's-eye view of the quarter's financial results. Operating income dropped by nearly 10%, as higher general and administrative expenses also pressured the logistics provider's bottom line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|28 min
|Floyd73
|79
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|10 hr
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 25
|Margery Mc Donald
|55
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC