Buffett's Pattern Shows He May Buy Airline, Morgan Stanley Says 19 minutes ago

Buffett's Pattern Shows He May Buy Airline, Morgan Stanley Says

Read more: Bloomberg

"We view a full-scale acquisition of an airline by Berkshire as a possibility and not worth dismissing, particularly if the stocks weaken," Morgan Stanley analysts led by Rajeev Lalwani said in a note to clients Wednesday. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. jumped into airline stocks in the second half of 2016, becoming one of the top two investors in Delta Air Lines Inc. , United Continental Holdings Inc., American Airlines Group Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co.

