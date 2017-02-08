Brazil official sees Airbus ruling he...

Brazil official sees Airbus ruling helping WTO case against Canada

Read more: Reuters

Feb 8 Brazil's argument in a trade dispute with Canada will be helped by a World Trade Organization ruling that European nations had provided unfair subsidies to Airbus Group SE, a senior official at Brazil's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday. Carlos Cozendey, undersecretary for economic affairs, said Canadian government support for Bombardier Inc had helped the planemaker win a major order from Delta Air Lines Inc over Brazilian rival Embraer SA.

