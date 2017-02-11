Boeing's 777X Finally Breaks Its Order Drought With Singapore Airlines Deal
The airplane held the promise of driving the next wave of growth in long-haul air travel while also replacing fuel-guzzling jumbo jets like the Boeing 747 and Airbus Unfortunately, a combination of lower fuel prices and economic weakness in multiple regions of the world have undermined sales of the 777X. However, Boeing finally got a much-needed order last week, as Singapore Airlines agreed to take 20 of the larger 777-9 model.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 9
|Whanna4u
|56
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC