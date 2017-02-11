Boeing's 777X Finally Breaks Its Orde...

Boeing's 777X Finally Breaks Its Order Drought With Singapore Airlines Deal

The airplane held the promise of driving the next wave of growth in long-haul air travel while also replacing fuel-guzzling jumbo jets like the Boeing 747 and Airbus Unfortunately, a combination of lower fuel prices and economic weakness in multiple regions of the world have undermined sales of the 777X. However, Boeing finally got a much-needed order last week, as Singapore Airlines agreed to take 20 of the larger 777-9 model.

