Artists perform at DC-area airports f...

Artists perform at DC-area airports for Black History Month

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Officials who run Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Dulles International Airport say African American musicians will be performing at the airports for Black History Month. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says in a statement that the musicians will make appearances at both airports on Thursdays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation 1 hr egarci8215 1
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) 2 hr Whanna4u 56
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Mon Floyd73 79
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC