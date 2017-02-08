Artists perform at DC-area airports for Black History Month
Officials who run Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Dulles International Airport say African American musicians will be performing at the airports for Black History Month. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says in a statement that the musicians will make appearances at both airports on Thursdays.
