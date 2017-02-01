Amazon is building its own air cargo ...

Amazon is building its own air cargo hub for $1.49 billion

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Amazon.com Inc plans to invest $1.49 billion to build a large air cargo hub in northern Kentucky, state officials said on Tuesday, stoking expectations it may one day opt to directly compete with FedEx Corp and United Parcel Service Inc. The world's biggest online retailer has agreed to a 50-year lease for about 900 acres of property from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport - close in size to the global hubs of top cargo airlines. Amazon is handling more shipping in-house so it can deliver packages to customers faster, as well as cut costs and uncertainty associated with relying on third parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Tue Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Jan 25 Margery Mc Donald 55
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
News Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12) Jan 23 Hoo 5
News Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day Jan 22 spytheweb 1
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan 16 Liteone 1
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,470,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC