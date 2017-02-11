Air New Zealand posts 24% decline in 1H profit
Air New Zealand posted a 24 percent fall in first-half pretax profit in the face of increasing competition into the domestic market. Pretax earnings fell to $349 million in the six months ended Dec. 31 from $457 million in the same period a year earlier, the Auckland-based company said in a statement.
