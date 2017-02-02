38-Year-Old Singapore Airlines Flight Attendant Found Dead In SF Hotel Room

A Singapore Airlines flight attendant was found dead in her hotel room in San Francisco Tuesday, after she reportedly told coworkers on her arriving flight that she was not feeling well. The Straits Times broke the news about the airline's "leading stewardess," saying that fellow crew members went to find her after she failed to meet them in the hotel lobby to head to their departing flight to Singapore, scheduled for 1 a.m. Wednesday at SFO.

