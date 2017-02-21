$3.2M Fine for Failure to Protect Ele...

$3.2M Fine for Failure to Protect Electronic Records

The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights fined a Texas hospital $3.2 million for its impermissible disclosure of unsecured electronic protected health information and non-compliance over many years with multiple standards of the HIPAA Security Rule. Children's Medical Center of Dallas filed breach reports with OCR in 2010 and again in 2013.

