$3.2M Fine for Failure to Protect Electronic Records
The Department of Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights fined a Texas hospital $3.2 million for its impermissible disclosure of unsecured electronic protected health information and non-compliance over many years with multiple standards of the HIPAA Security Rule. Children's Medical Center of Dallas filed breach reports with OCR in 2010 and again in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Wed
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Feb 21
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC