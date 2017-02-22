22 train cars plunge into river in Ca...

22 train cars plunge into river in California derailment

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A California fire department says a freight train that derailed in suburban Sacramento has sent 22 rail cars into the mucky and swollen Cosumnes River. KCRA reports the Cosumnes Fire Department says the Union Pacific train carrying food products was headed from Tracy to Roseville on Friday when it derailed at roughly 1 p.m. in the city of Elk Grove.

