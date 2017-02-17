2 dead after small plane crash in Bar...

2 dead after small plane crash in Barrow County

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times

The county's sheriff tells WSB-TV a driver saw debris from the plane in the trees and called 911. A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said a Beech C23 aircraft crashed off the end of a runway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Thu Econo 2
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Feb 12 lav 2806 57
The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation Feb 9 egarci8215 1
News Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10) Feb 6 Floyd73 79
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13) Jan 23 Hoo 2
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,664 • Total comments across all topics: 278,952,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC