11 Travelers Pass Security at JFK Without Proper Screening: Sources
There was a security breach at JFK Airport in New York Monday morning after 11 passengers were able to pass through a metal detector that was not supervised by a Transportation Security Administration officer, sources briefed on the incident tell ABC News. Three of those passengers set off the detector's alarm and continued to their gate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|21 hr
|rpt777
|1
|President Trump to skip trip to Palm Beach this...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Trump bobbleheads? MAGA hats? Federal workers g...
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Feb 12
|lav 2806
|57
|The Inconveniences of Urban Transportation
|Feb 9
|egarci8215
|1
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Floyd73
|79
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC