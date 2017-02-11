11 Travelers Pass Security at JFK Wit...

11 Travelers Pass Security at JFK Without Proper Screening: Sources

12 hrs ago

There was a security breach at JFK Airport in New York Monday morning after 11 passengers were able to pass through a metal detector that was not supervised by a Transportation Security Administration officer, sources briefed on the incident tell ABC News. Three of those passengers set off the detector's alarm and continued to their gate.

