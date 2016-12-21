View Press Release
This closing marks the successful outcome of the business swap which started with exclusive negotiations in December 2015. The closing of the acquisition of Merial in Mexico and the Merial and CHC swap in India have been delayed pending receipt of certain regulatory approvals but both are expected to close early 2017.
