UPS: Are Shares About To Weaken And Give Investors A Chance To Buy?
The company's shares remain expensive despite the desirability of this global package delivery leader's shareholder friendly dividend increases and share buybacks. The company's shares, however, have begun to break down after the late December 2016 earnings results of its competitor Federal Express.
