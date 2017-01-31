UPS' 4Q results fall short of Wall Street expectations
In this June 20, 2014, file photo, the United Parcel Service logo is seen on the side of a truck as driver Marty Thompson is reflected returning from a delivery in Cumming, Ga. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, United Parcel Service Inc. reported a fourth-quarter loss of $239 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|11 hr
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Mon
|rpt777
|1
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 25
|Margery Mc Donald
|55
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|5
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC