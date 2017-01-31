UPS' 4Q results fall short of Wall Street expectations

In this June 20, 2014, file photo, the United Parcel Service logo is seen on the side of a truck as driver Marty Thompson is reflected returning from a delivery in Cumming, Ga. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, United Parcel Service Inc. reported a fourth-quarter loss of $239 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.