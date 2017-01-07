United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department
Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,569 shares of the company's stock after selling 620 shares during the period.
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|21 hr
|Jla
|54
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Thu
|jcr
|99
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Dec 28
|art vandalay
|12
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Dec 25
|Spotted Girl
|4
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec 9
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
