United Flights Delayed After Computer Glitch Grounds Planes
A computer problem forced United Airlines to ground all domestic flights for about an hour on Sunday evening, causing a cascade of delays and annoying customers throughout the United States. The "ground halt", which the unit of United Continental Holdings Inc disclosed in a tweet at 8:06 pm ET and lifted about an hour later, follows a series of problems at United and other airlines last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|5 hr
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|5 hr
|Hoo
|5
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Sun
|spytheweb
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Jan 15
|Farton Steddly
|13
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 10
|yesyou
|54
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC