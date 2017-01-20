Union Pacific Corporation Earnings Rise as Cost Cuts Offset Lower Freight Shipments
Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, declined 3% year over year. The decline was broad-based, with Union Pacific seeing lower volumes in nearly all of its operating segments, including coal , industrial , chemicals , automotive , and intermodal .
