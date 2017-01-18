Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Raised to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Trinity Industries, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture, marketing, and leasing of a wide variety of products consisting of the following business segments or groups: Railcar Group, Inland Barge Group, Parts and Services Group, Highway Construction Product Group, Concrete & Aggregate Group, Industrial Group, and others. Others includes transportation services, the company's captive insurance company, and other peripheral businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Jan 15
|Farton Steddly
|13
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 10
|yesyou
|54
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC