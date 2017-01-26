Travelers detained at Seattle airport released from custody
A Port of Seattle spokeswoman says individuals detained at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as a result of President Trump's executive order have been released by the Department of Homeland Security. Kathy Roeder says DHS told port officials Sunday morning that the individuals can continue their travels.
