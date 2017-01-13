Tower of Power band members expected to recover
Two musicians from the iconic R&B band Tower of Power were hit by a train on Thursday night, and they are both expected to recover. The members of the Oakland-based band are in serious condition after being hit in Jack London Square, according to the bandleader.
