Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC Has $8,247,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Corp.
TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corp. by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,951 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Jan 15
|Farton Steddly
|13
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 10
|yesyou
|54
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC