This Airline Stock Surged 61% in 2016: Is There Room to Run in 2017?
Shares of Hawaiian Airlines' parent company rose 61% during 2016, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence . Hawaiian's massive gains were well deserved, as it posted the best unit revenue results in the U.S. airline industry for most of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|21 hr
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 10
|yesyou
|54
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Dec 28
|art vandalay
|12
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC