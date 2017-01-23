The Latest: NJ Transit resumes Atlantic City Line service
New Jersey Transit has resumed service on its Atlantic City Line after it was suspended because a bridge was stuck in the open position. Earlier Tuesday, Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line trains were running on or close to schedule after being suspended because of downed electrical lines in Linden caused by Monday's nor'easter.
