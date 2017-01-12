The Latest: Hula, Hawaiian music greet new Island Air plane
Performers dancing hula and playing Hawaiian music welcomed the Bombardier Q400 during a ceremony to bless the plane at Honolulu International Airport on Wednesday. The Q400 seats more people and is faster than Island Air 's existing aircraft.
