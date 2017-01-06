The Latest: FedEx: Storm causes big problems at Memphis hub
Shipping giant FedEx says delays are possible for packages being delivered across the country Friday due to winter weather that has swept through its home base in Memphis, Tennessee. The company posted a statement on its website saying FedEx Express experienced "substantial disruptions" at its Memphis hub overnight due to winter weather.
