Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Short Interest Update
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 825,785 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 1,228,487 shares.
