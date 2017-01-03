Spirit Airlines flight diverted after...

Spirit Airlines flight diverted after an odor was reported in cabin

A Spirit Airlines plane headed to DFW from Los Angeles detoured to Lubbock Wednesday afternoon after a reported "a foul odor" in the cabin. The Spirit Airbus A320 Flight 866 left LAX at 12:24 PST and was scheduled to land at DFW at 4:31 CST.

