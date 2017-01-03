Southwest Airlines adds Cincinnati, will end Dayton service
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is coming to the Cincinnati region's airport while pulling out of Dayton, Ohio, some 80 driving miles away. The carrier Wednesday announced plans to begin daily service June 4 to Baltimore-Washington and Chicago Midway out of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.
