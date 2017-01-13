Source: Obama DOJ won't push antitrust case against airlines
The Justice Department, which started investigating alleged collusion between the nation's major airlines in mid-2015, will not bring an antitrust case against the carriers before the Obama administration leaves office at the end of next week, according to a person familiar with the situation. The civil investigation has not been closed, cautioned the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Justice Department has not announced anything publicly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Thu
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 10
|yesyou
|54
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Dec 28
|art vandalay
|12
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC