Sisters travelling to see dying fathe...

Sisters travelling to see dying father kicked off plane

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Two sisters said they were kicked off an Allegiant Air flight after authorities deemed them a threat, and it cost them the chance to see their dying father. Debbie Hartman and Trisha Baker of DeLand, Florida, said they were on the plane Monday in Orlando, waiting to take off for Asheville, North Carolina, to see their father, who was in hospice care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Transportation Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06) 8 hr jcr 99
Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09) Wed Vandybgood 53
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Tue tomin cali 1
News Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee Dec 28 art vandalay 12
News The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ... Dec 27 huntcoyotes 8
News Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte... Dec 25 Spotted Girl 4
News FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07) Dec 9 MADOFF ZIONISM 53
See all Transportation Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Transportation Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,760

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC