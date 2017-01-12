Serial toll evader who owed $12k arrested at Lincoln Tunnel
Officials with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey have announced the arrest of a serial toll evader from Morris County who owed $12,000 in unpaid fees. NJ.com reports 42-year-old Julian Garcia was arrested after authorities say he attempted to avoid paying the toll at the Lincoln Tunnel on Thursday.
