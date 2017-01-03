Sentencing delayed for former officia...

Sentencing delayed for former official in United bribe plot

15 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

A former transportation official and mentor to New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie won't be sentenced in a bribery scheme until March. David Samson, who once headed the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, admitted pressuring United Airlines to restart a money-losing flight from Newark to South Carolina so he could travel to a weekend home.

