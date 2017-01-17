Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Presents an Update of the Ongoing Phase IIa...

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Presents an Up...

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing next generation targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced an update on the safety and efficacy of RX-3117 in an ongoing Phase IIa clinical trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer at the American Society for Clinical Oncology 2017 Gastrointestinal Cancer Symposium in San Francisco California. "The data on progression free survival in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients treated with RX-3117 is very encouraging with 20% of patients exhibiting progression free survival of greater than 5.6 months .

