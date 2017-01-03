Rescue crews search for downed helicopter with 2 aboard at Port of Los Angeles
Authorities late Wednesday were searching the waters off the Port of Los Angeles for a helicopter that reportedly ditched into the water near the Angels Gate Lighthouse with two aboard, officials said. Several passengers on an outbound cruise ship, the Star Princess, called 9-1-1 about 5:45 p.m. to report seeing “a small black helicopter approach the water and crash,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrea Anderson.
