Rescue crews search for downed helicopter with 2 aboard at Port of Los Angeles

15 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

Authorities late Wednesday were searching the waters off the Port of Los Angeles for a helicopter that reportedly ditched into the water near the Angels Gate Lighthouse with two aboard, officials said. Several passengers on an outbound cruise ship, the Star Princess, called 9-1-1 about 5:45 p.m. to report seeing “a small black helicopter approach the water and crash,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrea Anderson.

