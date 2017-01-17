Recovered SpaceX rocket arrives in Port of Los Angeles
People photograph the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster as it makes it's way into the port of Los Angeles Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2017. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, Jan. 14 and placed a constellation of satellites in orbit, marking the company's first launch since a fireball engulfed a similar rocket on a Florida launch pad more than four months ago.
