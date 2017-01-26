Protests erupt at airports following Trump travel ban
President Donald Trump's travel ban barring citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations entry into the U.S. has sparked protests around the country. A protest at John F. Kennedy Airport, where 12 refugees were detained Saturday, swelled to more than 2,000 people, including some celebrities.
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 25
|Margery Mc Donald
|55
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|5
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Jan 15
|Farton Steddly
|13
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
