Port of Seattle holding Flight Corridor Safety Program Open House on Feb. 1

The Port of Seattle will be holding their third Open House for Sea-Tac Airport's Flight Corridor Safety Program on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the SeaTac Community Center. The Port of Seattle's Flight Corridor Safety Program and Replanting Plan replaces over-height trees with native, low-growing trees and shrubs in Sea-Tac Airport's flight corridor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The SeaTac Blog.