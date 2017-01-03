Port Authority paying penalty in Pulaski Skyway case
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will pay $400,000 to settle charges it misled investors by failing to disclose disputes within the agency about the legality of a scheme to use the authority's money to repair New Jersey roads, according to a settlement announced Tuesday. The Securities and Exchange Commission says the Port Authority sold $2.3 billion worth of bonds to investors without revealing internal discussions about whether certain projects were legal to pursue.
