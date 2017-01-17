Police: New Jersey man owes more than $56,000 in tolls, fees
Transit police say they've arrested a New Jersey man who avoided paying tolls nearly 900 times and owes more than $56,000 in unpaid tolls and fees. Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police say an officer stopped Alesandel Rodriguez's car Friday morning after it failed to post a payment in an EZ-Pass lane on the George Washington Bridge.
