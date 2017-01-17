Planes full of women head to D.C. for Women's March
The co-chairs of the Women's March on Washington share what attendees can expect on Saturday, how to get to the rally and march and what inspired them to plan the event. On social media Friday, many people tweeted photos of airplanes predominantly filled with women on their way to D.C. The Women's March, which was planned to demonstrate solidarity following the election of Donald Trump, will take place on Saturday in D.C., and sister marches are planned for all 50 states and in 32 countries around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Jan 15
|Farton Steddly
|13
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 10
|yesyou
|54
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC