Planes full of women head to D.C. for Women's March

The co-chairs of the Women's March on Washington share what attendees can expect on Saturday, how to get to the rally and march and what inspired them to plan the event. On social media Friday, many people tweeted photos of airplanes predominantly filled with women on their way to D.C. The Women's March, which was planned to demonstrate solidarity following the election of Donald Trump, will take place on Saturday in D.C., and sister marches are planned for all 50 states and in 32 countries around the world.

