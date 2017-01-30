Pilot Lands Small Plane on Interstate in Florida; None Hurt
Authorities say a pilot safely made an emergency landing on Interstate 95 in Florida and no one on the ground was hurt. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot reported that the plane was out of fuel on approach to Vero Beach Regional Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.
Comments
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|10 hr
|rpt777
|1
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 25
|Margery Mc Donald
|55
|Questar to Build CNG Facility in Houston for Sw... (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|2
|Central Freight Lines settles EEOC age discrimi... (May '12)
|Jan 23
|Hoo
|5
|Immigrants line up for help on Inauguration Day
|Jan 22
|spytheweb
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Jan 15
|Farton Steddly
|13
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC