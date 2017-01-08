PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Stock Rating Lower...

PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

They presently have a $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. Robert W. Baird's target price suggests a potential downside of 5.89% from the company's previous close.

