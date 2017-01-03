Orlando Southwest flight diverted aft...

Orlando Southwest flight diverted after 'pressurization issue'

A flight travelling from San Antonio to Orlando had to be diverted after a pressurization issue developed during the trip. Southwest Airlines said in an emailed statement that the flight was diverted to Jacksonville, Florida, after the issue occurred Monday.

