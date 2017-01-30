NY lawmakers: Airports shouldn't help...

NY lawmakers: Airports shouldn't help with Trump travel ban

6 hrs ago

Democrats in the New York state Senate say the state should prohibit officials at New York City airports from cooperating with federal authorities enforcing President Donald Trump's travel ban. The legislative proposal announced Monday would bar the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey from providing any support, office space or even air conditioning to federal officials enforcing the new rules at Kennedy Airport and other Port Authority facilities.

