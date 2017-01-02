Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in FedEx Corporation
Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,886,520 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 55,067 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Dec 28
|art vandalay
|12
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Dec 25
|Spotted Girl
|4
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec 9
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Swift Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Indepe... (Mar '10)
|Dec 6
|Sheryl Bock
|78
|Drug ring leader guilty, will get mandatory lif... (Jun '08)
|Nov '16
|Why
|12
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC