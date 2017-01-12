No rail cars in river after coal train derails near Ashcroft
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says no coal cars ended up in the Thompson River near Ashcroft, B.C., after a train derailed Thursday afternoon but some coal did get into the water. CP Railway did not say in an update on the accident how much coal was in the river, but it says no dangerous goods were involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal.
Add your comments below
Transportation Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Thu
|Spotted Girl
|8
|Does anybody work for USPS I have a Question (Jul '09)
|Jan 10
|yesyou
|54
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan 5
|jcr
|99
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Small plane missing in eastern Tennessee
|Dec 28
|art vandalay
|12
|The Latest: President Obama wishes crowd Merry ...
|Dec 27
|huntcoyotes
|8
|FedEx caps traditional pension, switches to cas... (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|MADOFF ZIONISM
|53
Find what you want!
Search Transportation Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC